USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $74,309.68 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00569440 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00257176 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00048289 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004528 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001076 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013054 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
