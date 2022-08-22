UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Down 7.5%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 1,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 437,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

