Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

