Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,347 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $63,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

About Euronet Worldwide

Shares of EEFT opened at $100.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

