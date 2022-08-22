Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.43% of Stantec worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 105,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stantec Trading Down 1.0 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.