Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $50.76 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $50,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DoubleVerify by 903.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $26.83 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,891,088 shares of company stock valued at $177,494,738. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

