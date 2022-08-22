Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of The Pennant Group worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens cut The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

