Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 48,396 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,396 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $71,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 65,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,246,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $147.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

