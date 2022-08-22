Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538,912 shares during the period. Primoris Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.76% of Primoris Services worth $60,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

