Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Blackbaud makes up 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.75% of Blackbaud worth $55,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $624,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.