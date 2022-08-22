Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.26. 180,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,521. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

