Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,856. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
