Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.61 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

