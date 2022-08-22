Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 313,448 shares.The stock last traded at $166.91 and had previously closed at $168.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.