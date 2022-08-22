Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,286,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTV traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,907. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.05.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.