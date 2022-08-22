Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $388,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

