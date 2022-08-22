Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$415.55 million and a PE ratio of 60.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

