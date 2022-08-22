Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $877,172.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $53.30 million and approximately $877,172.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00266736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001088 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,286,313 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

