Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VET opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

