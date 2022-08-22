Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $54,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after acquiring an additional 320,475 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 308,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,837 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $299.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.