Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,368,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 10.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
