Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTLGet Rating) dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,368,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.