Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,368,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

