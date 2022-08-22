Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,952 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.97% of Victory Capital worth $39,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 42.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 30.3% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 182,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.