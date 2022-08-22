Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.90. 2,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,530. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average of $190.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

