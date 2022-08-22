Vicus Capital Has $1.29 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Vicus Capital increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

