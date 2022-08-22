Vicus Capital Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

IEO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. 152,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

