Vicus Capital Has $5.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.19. 11,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,286. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.86.

