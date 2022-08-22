Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999,825 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.