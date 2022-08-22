Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.42 on Monday, reaching $253.14. 8,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

