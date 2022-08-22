Vicus Capital Purchases 122,514 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,514 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 2.90% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,698. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

