Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,272 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.12% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 282,265 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $38.83. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,956. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

