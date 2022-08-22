Vicus Capital Sells 1,155 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.30% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 387,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 697,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 438,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $57.74.

