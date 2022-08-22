Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.20. 72,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $397.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.