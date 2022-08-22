Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,368.14 ($16.53).

VTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Vistry Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 838.50 ($10.13) on Monday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 874.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 908.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.12.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £84,497.01 ($102,098.85).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

