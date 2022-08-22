Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €201.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €147.30 ($150.31) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($190.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €150.19.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

