Warp Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.93 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $21.84 or 0.00103532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $102,085.43 and $5.93 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008906 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.