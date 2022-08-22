Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.33. Weber shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 26,326 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Weber to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Weber Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Weber by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

