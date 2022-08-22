Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.73

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 471303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WB. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Weibo Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

