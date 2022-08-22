Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $90.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

