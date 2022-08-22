Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

WEN stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

