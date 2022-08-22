Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wendy’s Stock Down 0.8 %
WEN stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
