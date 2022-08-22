Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

