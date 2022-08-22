WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Down 15%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41. 2,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 105,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
WeTrade Group Stock Performance
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeTrade Group (WETG)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.