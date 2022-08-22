WhaleRoom Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.73 or 0.07628517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00158862 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

