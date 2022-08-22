William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $329,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. 32,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.