William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $215.07 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.13% of Varonis Systems worth $215,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after acquiring an additional 154,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after acquiring an additional 457,206 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,664. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.