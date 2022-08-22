William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $276.64 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Ares Management worth $276,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.