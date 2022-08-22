William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 305,197 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $229,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.22. 5,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.