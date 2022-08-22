William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 110,140 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,140 shares during the period. Abiomed accounts for approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Abiomed worth $302,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

