Windward (LON:WNWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.50

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.91), with a volume of 11526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.94).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.26.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

