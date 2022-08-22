WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. 55,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 111,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
