WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. 55,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 111,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,252,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

