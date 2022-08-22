Yellow Pages Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$12.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$12.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

